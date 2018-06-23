Cyclist airlifted after ‘serious collision’ with lorry

A cyclist was airlifted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries after a collision with a lorry, according to police.

Police said the cyclist, a woman in her 70s, was trapped beneath a lorry following a collision at the Felpham Way junction on Friday (June 22).

A spokesman said emergency services were called at 9.24am, on Friday, to the junction of the A259 Felpham Way with Felpham Road and Downsview Road, Bognor Regis, after a lorry and a cyclist were in collision.

They said the female cyclist suffered potentially life-changing but not life-threatening leg injuries in the incident.

Nearby roads were closed as the Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance (KSS) attended the scene.

A spokesman added: “The patient was airlifted to hospital with injuries which are thought to be life-changing rather than life-threatening.

“The incident has been described as a serious road traffic collision.”

Anyone who saw what happened, has dash-cam footage of the collision or other relevant information, was asked to contact police online or phone 101, quoting serial 395 of 22/06.

KSS has been approached for comment.

