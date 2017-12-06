Crash closes the A27

A crash on the A27 saw the road closed in both directions between the Fontwell and Tangmere roundabout.
Update: The westbound carriageway is open and one lane of the Eastbourne carriageway is also now open.
According to travel reports, a vehicle has rolled over close to Britten’s Lane.
Emergency services are on the scene.
At 3.17pm Chichester Police tweeted: “We’re currently on scene on the #A27 between the Fontwell roundabout and the Tangmere roundabout. Both eastbound and westbound carriageways are currently closed #CV282.”
More to follow.