Crack in Arundel A27 bridge is ‘no danger to the public’

A large crack in an Arundel bridge is not a danger to the public, Highways England has confirmed.

The fissure is in the brickwork of the the A27 bridge over the tracks near Arundel railway station.

A spokesman for Highways England said their contractors have been aware of the issue and have been monitoring it for some time.

They added: “There is no danger to members of the public, and there are no structural concerns at present.

“However, we will continue to monitor the bridge in question and if that advice changes we will let people know.”