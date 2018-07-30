Chichester grandfather dies in charity bike ride

A ‘much-loved’ grandfather and ‘experienced cyclist’ from Chichester died after collapsing during the RideLondon event last weekend.

Prudential, which was hosting the 100-mile charity event, confirmed the death of Nigel Buchan-Swanson, aged 69 after a cardiac arrest.

A statement on the event website read: “We sadly confirm the death of a participant in the 2018 Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100.

“Nigel Buchan-Swanson, aged 69, was married with three children and six grandchildren and lived in Chichester, West Sussex.

“He suffered a cardiac arrest on Ockley Road at around the 56 mile mark and received immediate treatment from fellow riders and medical personnel at the scene.

“His wife Deborah said: “Nigel was a much loved husband, father and grandfather. He was a very experienced cyclist and died doing something he loved.”

Nigel was fundraising for Macmillan and his fundraising page is here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nigel-buchan-swanson



“Everyone involved in Prudential RideLondon would like to express our sincere condolences to Nigel’s family and friends.

“No further details will be released and the family has asked for privacy. The exact cause of death will be established by later medical examination.”