CFT ‘aware’ of Tim Peake ticket ‘tout’

Chichester Festival Theatre is ‘aware’ that someone has been trying to sell tickets for Tim Peake’s Freedom ceremony.

CFT warned that any of the free tickets sold on for profit would not be accepted.

It comes after a man posted on social media pages that he had eight tickets to the event for sale at £55 each or £100 for two.

He was roundly criticised by people commenting that he is trying to make money by ‘touting’ tickets that were free for an ‘extortionate price’.

CFT posted on Facebook on Saturday: “We have been made aware that someone has been trying to sell on tickets for the council’s event with Tim Peake.

“Please do be aware that as this event is being held at Chichester Festival Theatre, our terms and conditions detailed on all tickets apply:

“This ticket will become void if sold on for profit or commercial gain.

“If you find you’re no longer able to use your tickets, please do let us know so we can reissue them.”

Around 1,000 free tickets for the Sunday, February 25 event, were snapped up in just 11 minutes, leaving many disappointed.

The day will see Major Peake, from Chichester, honoured with the Freedom of the city of Chichester and then give a presentation on his space mission before meeting young people in the foyer.

Major Peake is the European Space Agency’s first British astronaut and was aboard the International Space Station from December 2015 to June 2016, running a marathon and completing a space walk.