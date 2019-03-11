Car collides with tree on A27 near Tangmere

One person has been taken to hospital after a collision with a tree at Crockerhill yesterday morning (Sunday), according to the ambulance service.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said no one was believed to be seriously hurt after the accident on the A27 near Tangmere at 9.50am.

Scene of collision

A spokesman added: "One patient was treated before being taken to St Richard’s Hospital.

"There were other patients at the scene who were discharged from our care."

See also: Helicopter searched for driver after collision near Chichester



Chichester Police crackdown on illegal and anti-social driving



Scene of collision

Chichester mum 'incredulous' after being fined for dropping chocolate bar wrapper unintentionally