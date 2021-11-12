Car and motorcycle involved in accident on Shripney Road
An accident on the A29 has led to partially blocked traffic and queuing in Bognor Regis today (November 12).
Friday, 12th November 2021, 3:43 pm
Updated
Friday, 12th November 2021, 5:24 pm
Traffic queues are developing on the A29 today after an accident involving a car and a motorcyclist took place on Shripney Road, near Lidl. Motorists are urged to find an alternative route.
Sussex Police has been contacted for more details.
An air ambulance team also attended the incident.