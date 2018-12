A car and a horse were involved in a collision on the B2179 at Redlands Lane.

The B2179 between Itchenor and West Wittering was closed following the road traffic collision, but has since been re-opened, as confirmed by Sussex Police constable Tom Van Der Wee.

At 5.25pm, he said: “We’ve resumed from the RTC. Road is now full re-open. Thanks for everyone for their patience.”