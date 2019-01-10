Bus lane proposed for A259 Bognor Road onto A27 to cut public transport travel times

A bus lane could be introduced on the A259 Bognor Road roundabout at Chichester to help speed up public transport from Bognor to the city.

The idea has been put forward as one of several suggestions to help improve sustainable transport in the Chichester District Council’s Local Plan, which is currently under consultation.

Measures in the Chichester City Transport Strategy (Policy S14 in the preferred approach document) include introducing bus lanes and other bus priority measures along key routes including the approach to the A259/A27 junction.

Bosses at bus company Stagecoach and Green Party MEP Keith Taylor and green campaigners (pictured) have previously made calls for a bus lane at the location.

Parking in the city centre is also set to be reviewed with motorists encouraged to use peripheral car parks to reduce central congestion and parking restrictions considered on ‘some arterial routes’.

Other measures proposed include improvements to variable message systems (VMS) and real time passenger information at key locations.

Comment on the Chichester Local Plan Review is open until February 7 online at www.chichester.gov.uk/chichesterlocalplan2035