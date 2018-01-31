Bognor being driven crazy by pothole plague

A large pothole outside Bognor Pier is one of many that has been frustrating drivers in town.

The wide fissure in the road surface was blamed by several residents for burst tyres.

April Moffatt said on the Observer’s Facebook page: “Went down this hole and burst two tyres and broke the actual wheel. I had my elderly mum in the car and she was so scared she cried.

“It is a disgrace and cost £520 to repair.”

Chris Dowling said: “Exactly what happened to us. We thought it was a puddle too but our tyre blew.”

When the Observer contacted West Sussex highways for comment on January 25 a spokesperson said they were aware of the issue and it would be repaired by the end of the week.

Readers on Facebook were keen to let highways know that the Bognor pothole problem goes far beyond the one by the pier.

Matt Read said: “There’s loads all over. Amberley Road and Hawthorn Road are particularly bad. Cars are swerving to dodge them, nearly hitting oncoming traffic.”

Teresa-Iche Iche said: “There are way too many pot holes now on our roads – time to rethink how they Tarmac and repair them in the future.”

A county council spokesperson said: “The recent wet weather, and frequent variation between mild and cold/freezing temperatures, have led to an increase in the number of potholes on West Sussex roads but we are working hard to prioritise and repair these once they have been identified.

“West Sussex County Council is responsible for maintaining around 2,500 miles of road.

“All roads are inspected dependent on their hierarchy, with A and B classification ordinarily inspected on a monthly basis, C-class and main distributor roads on a three or six-monthly basis and declassified roads are typically inspected annually.

“Repairing defects, such as potholes, is done on a priority basis, dependent on size and depth.

“Concerns about potholes can be reported online using our Love West Sussex app.

“Roads are not permanent structures and deteriorate over time from constant use and the weight of vehicles.

“As the road surface gets older and is subject to the weather, including rainwater and the expansion and contraction caused by temperature change, more and more deterioration will occur, resulting in new potholes.”