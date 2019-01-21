Bike struck by train near Chichester station

A bike frame was recovered after reports a train had struck an object on the tracks near Chichester station, British Transport Police (BTP) has revealed.

According to BTP, officers were called to the track 'close to Chichester station' yesterday (Sunday) at 5.20pm.

Police

A spokesman added: "Officers attended the scene and recovered a bike frame. There are no reported injuries and no damage was caused to the train or the tracks.

"Placing items on the tracks is extremely dangerous and could result in serious injury or even death.

"We’d urge people not to trespass on to the tracks, you are putting your life in danger."