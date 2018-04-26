Arundel A27 route announcement ‘by summer’

A preferred route for the A27 at Arundel will be announced by the summer, a minister has said.

Residents living in Arundel and across the county have been eagerly awaiting a decision from Highways England on which A27 solution will be taken forward.

The three routes for possible A27 improvement at Arundel. Picture: Highways England

Tansport minister Jesse Norman MP said an announcement is expected ‘by summer 2018’.

Three routes were unveiled in August last year and members of the public were asked to have their say.

The consultation finished in October and Highways England has been analysing the responses ever since.

Speaking at the debate in Parliament yesterday, Chichester MP Gillian Keegan said: “The A27 is a highly congested road, exacerbated by pinch points where traffic builds in Chichester, Arundel and Worthing, to name but a few.

“The effects are wide-reaching, pushing more traffic on to local residential roads, worsening air quality and impacting on business supply chains moving goods in and out of the area.”

Responding to Mrs Keegan, Mr Norman said: “We expect to make preferred route announcements for the improvements at Worthing and Lancing, and for the bypass at Arundel, by summer 2018.”

A Highways England spokesman did not disagree with the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Roads, Local Transport and Devolution.

They confirmed there would be no announcements before local elections at the beginning of May.