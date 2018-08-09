A27 west of Chichester set for resurfacing

Up to six weeks of overnight road closures are planned on the A27 between Fishbourne roundabout and the Warblington interchange from August 20.

Works are set to involve resurfacing, electrical connections, drainage, signage, bridge works and vegetation clearance, a notice published in the Observer confirmed.

Traffic would be diverted via the A259 during the road closures, which will be between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

Westbound closures will be in place on the A27 stretch from August 20 to September 4, followed by eastbound closures on the same stretch from Wednesday, September 5 to September 16.

A notice from AOne+ has confirmed the closure schedule will exclude the bank holiday weekend from Friday, August 24, to Monday, August 27, and the Goodwood Revival weekend from Thursday, September 6, to Sunday, September 9.

AOne+ added that the resurfacing works would ‘address defects and the refreshment of existing road markings and studs’.

Laybys and slip roads adjoining the carriageway will also be closed.