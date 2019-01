The A27 has reopened following an accident on the westbound carriageway of Arundel Road earlier this afternoon.

All three emergency services were called to the scene after a car left the road.

A27 Arundel near the White Horse pub. Car in ditch SUS-190101-125836001

Travel reports place the incident between the A284 (Ford Road Roundabout) and B2132 Yapton Lane.

Firefighters attended for scene safety only, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed.