Transformed Canada Grove home is now for up rent

A Bognor Regis property which has been derelict for five years is now habitable again.

Arun District Council announced yesterday that the building in Canada Grove is set to become a house for up to seven people after it took enforcement action last June.

The exterior of how the site looked

In a statement the council said the poor condition of the site meant it had attracted anti-social behaviour and continued un-authorised access from drug users, resulting in it being the subject of many complaints and emergency service visits.

It added: “Despite many attempts to engage with the owner to commence work on the property, negotiations proved inconclusive and the council took formal enforcement action to make the property safe and bring it back into habitable use.”

Having served an Improvement Notice on the legal owners the property was subsequently sold to a syndicate who began the refurbishment work in February, it is now set to be let out to local people in housing need, the council confirmed.

Councillor Stephen Haymes described the project as ‘vital’ and said he would encourage anybody that knows of a property that is standing empty or abandoned to get in contact.

He added: “They may be able to make a difference by talking to us about getting that building back to a condition where it can be lived in again.”

See arun.gov.uk/empty-properties for more