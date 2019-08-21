Two-mile long oil spill on A285

Police officers are at the scene of an oil spill on the A285 this morning (Wednesday).

Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee said motorists travelling between Duncton Hill and Seaford College should take extra care after the spill at around 8am.

In a post on Twitter, he wrote: "We’re on scene at a two-mile long oil spill on the A285 between Duncton Hill and Seaford College. If you’re travelling this way please take extra care and #DriveToArrive."

PC Van Der Wee said the road is unlikely to be clear for 'several hours'.

He added: "An agricultural vehicle has had a fuel leak.

"Highways are now on scene assessing."