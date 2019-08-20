Tree collision in Wisborough Green leaves young driver seriously injured

A car collision in Wisborough Green has closed a road for several hours and left a young driver with serious injuries.

Sussex Police said it responded to reports of a vehicle which collided into a tree on the B2113, Newpound Road, in Wisborough Green at 4.17pm on Monday (August 19).

The driver, a man in his twenties, had serious injuries and was taken to St George's Hospital in Tooting, London, police said.

It is the second serious collision involving a tree in the Chichester district in 24 hours. On Monday morning, the A27 was closed for hours due to serious van collision, causing gridlock.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service also attended the incident, saying on Twitter it was the seventh road traffic collision the service had been called out to in 24 hours.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated the scene, but it was reopened by Tuesday morning.

Police said that anyone with information on the collision could report it online or call 101, quoting 866 of 19/08.