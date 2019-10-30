Trains running again between Chichester and Barnham

Two days of rail disruption, caused by a fault with the signalling system between Barnham and Chichester, has now ended, Southern has confirmed.

Trains are operating normally between Barnham and Chichester stations this morning (Wednesday) following the repair of the signalling fault on the line last night.

Southern confirmed on Twitter this morning that disruption had ended.

This followed a post from the train provider at around 8pm last night saying it was 'able to offer a very limited train service' between the stations, but rail replacement buses remained in operation.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We apologise for the inconvenience caused to passengers over the last two days and thank them for their patience as we undertook these important repairs."

During planned, major track renewal work between Barnham and Havant, engineers identified 'multiple signalling issues' shortly before 4am on Monday (October 28). After an investigation, the fault was traced back to a damaged cable between Barnham and Chichester.

Network Rail said its engineers worked all day on Monday into the early hours of Tuesday morning (October 29) to repair the cable, however, 'despite their best efforts to fix the fault', the signalling equipment was still not working correctly until last night. As such, replacement buses ran every 15 minutes between the stations all day on Monday and Tuesday.

