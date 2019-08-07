This is why the Gatwick Airport security guard strike has been called off

This is why strikes by security guards at Gatwick Airport over pay have been called off.

The 130 members of Unite, the UK and Ireland’s largest union, who are employed by ICTS (UK) to scan passengers’ luggage for explosive materials and other dangerous and prohibited materials, were due to stage a 48 hour strike from 6am on Saturday, August 10 until 6am on Monday, August 12, with a further four day strike called to begin on Tuesday, August 20.

Gatwick Airport

They were seeking a 50 pence an hour increase to the workers' income, which would boost their pay from £8.50 to the real living wage of £9 an hour.

Following extremely productive pay talks held today (Wednesday, August 7) a dramatically improved pay offer has been made. The workers will now be balloted on the improved offer with a recommendation to accept.

As part of the pay talks ICTS (UK) has made a commitment to become a fully accredited real living wage employer, the first company at Gatwick airport to make this breakthrough.

Unite regional officer Jamie Major said: “Today’s pay talks were extremely productive and the new pay offer will be balloted on by members.

“The commitment by ICTS to become a real living wage employer is welcome and Unite will be applying pressure to other Gatwick employers to follow suit.

“Following this pay offer it is hoped that there will be more harmonious industrial relations with ICTS moving forward.”