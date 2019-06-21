These roads are set to be closed for roadworks in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and beyond between June 27 and July 11

These are the road closures which are planned to take place across Chichester, Bognor Regis, Midhurst and the rest of West Sussex between June 27 and July 11.

This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places. Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways on Twitter.

Planned road closures across West Sussex

Priory Road, Arundel: Fault locating, excavation and works to repair High Voltage Mains fault. Road Closure. Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks – May 28 to July 1

River Road, Arundel: Scaffolding to erected directly in carriageway outside 38. Road Closure. Skyline Scaffolding – June 24 to June 28

Chichester Road, Bersted: Cherry picker to setup on main road to access telecoms antenna for maintenance works. Road Closure. Vodafone – July 7 to July 7

Okehurst Lane, Billingshurst: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 2 to July 2

A264 Broadbridge Heath Bypass, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to November 30

Billingshurst Road, Broadbridge Heath: Road layout improvement works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 7 to November 30

College Lane, Chichester: Replace gas main. Road Closure. SGN – May 28 to July 22

Oak Avenue, Chichester: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 5 to July 5

Palmers Field Avenue, Chichester: Install new foul water connection for new development. Road Closure. Blanchard Wells Ltd – June 24 to July 12

London Road, Coldwaltham: Dig wet beds. Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – July 8 to July 12

Blackhouse Road, Colgate: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 9 to July 9

Gossops Drive, Crawley: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 1 to July 1

Winfield Way, Crawley: Refurbishment of Traffic Signals and replacement of rising bollard. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 1 to July 26

Queens Road, East Grinstead: Tower crane being dismantled from Weston Homes Site. Road Closure. Falcon Tower Crane Services – June 29 to July 14

Fernhurst Lane, Fernhurst: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 1 to July 1

Nepcote, Findon: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 2 to July 2

College Road, Haywards Heath: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 3 to July 3

Bishopstone Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Prevent access onto the A2300 whilst survey works are undertaken. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 8 to July 19

Malthouse Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common: Excavate for new BT Openreach pole(s) to facilitate overhead spine cabling works. Road Closure. BT – June 22 to June 30

South Street, Lancing: Level crossing maintenance. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – July 5 to July 5

Hollycombe Lane, Linch: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 4 to July 4

Lower Lodge Road, Linchmere: New water supply to new property. Road Closure. South East Water – June 24 to June 28

Alma Road, Lindfield Urban: Dig down to repair damaged sewer in the carriageway. Road Closure. Southern Water – June 24 to July 12

High Street, Lindfield Urban: Lay duct. Road Closure. BT – July 3 to July 3

Lyminster Road, Littlehampton: Lift and replace level crossing for tamping machine to pass through. Overnight Road Closure. Network Rail -Promoters National – July 1 to July 2

St Martins, Littlehampton: Lay comm pipes and install meters to serve the flats. Road Closure. Southern Water – June 24 to June 28

Hammerpond Road, Lower Beeding: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 3 to July 3

Lamberts Lane, Midhurst: Interim to permanent reinstatement. Road Closure. Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks – July 6 to July 6

Red Lion Street, Midhurst: Erection of scaffolding directly in carriageway adjacent to Swann Inn for repair works. Road Closure. Wilbar Associates Ltd – June 10 to June 28

Langhurst Wood Road, North Horsham: Installation of new Low Voltage electricity cables. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – July 1 to July 10

Hillgrove Lane, Northchapel: Install ducting for installation of electricity circuit cable system. Road Closure. Scottish& Southern Electricity Networks – June 7 to July 20

Nuthurst Street, Nuthurst: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 27 to June 27

Fulking Road, Poynings: New service. Road Closure. UK Power Networks South Eastern – July 1 to July 3

Broomers Hill Lane, Pulborough: Replace High Friction Surface following carriageway resurfacing. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 2 to July 2

Stream Lane, Pulborough: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 28 to June 28

Slade Lane, Rogate: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 8 to July 8

Charlwood Road, Rusper: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 4 to July 5

Park Lane, Selsey: New service connection. Road Closure. Portsmouth Water – July 8 to July 12

Bar Lane, Shipley: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 8 to August 7

Buck Barn Service Road, Shipley: Carriageway Resurfacing. Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 8 to August 7

Coolham Road, Shipley: Carriageway Resurfacing (on approach to A24). Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 8 to August 7

Pollards Hill Southbound, Shipley: Carriageway Resurfacing (between Pollards Hill Roundabout to Buckbarn Crossroads). Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 8 to August 7

Worthing Road Southbound, Shipley: Carriageway Resurfacing (between Bar Lane and A27). Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 8 to August 7

The Street, Shoreham-By-Sea: Repair leak on ferrule. Road Closure. Southern Water – July 2 to July 4

Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham-By-Sea: Replace gas main, connections and services. Road Closure. SGN – May 8 to July 3

Horsham Road, Slaugham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 9 to July 9

Washington Road, Steyning: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 28 to June 28

Clay Lane, Storrington And Sullington: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 28 to June 28

The Street, Thakeham: Carriageway Patching (between Crays Lane and Coolham Road). Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 9 to July 10

Pitshill Lane, Tillington: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 1 to July 1

Bob Lane, Twineham: Drainage works. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 10 to June 29

Church Street, Warnham: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 27 to June 27

Robin Hood Lane, Warnham: Safety works due to dangerous road conditions. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – May 22 to July 10

Little Hill, West Chiltington: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 2 to July 2

Cowfold Road, West Grinstead: Carriageway Resurfacing (on approach to A24). Overnight Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 8 to August 7

Steyning Road, West Grinstead: Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 24 to July 5

Steyning Road, West Grinstead: Carriageway Resurfacing. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 24 to July 5

Marlpit Lane, Westbourne: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 5 to July 5

Madgwick Lane, Westhampnett: Goodwood Festival of Speed. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – June 29 to July 10

Older Hill Lane, Woolbeding: Carriageway pothole repairs. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 10 to July 10

Dagmar Street To Newland Street, Worthing: New foul water connection. Road Closure. Desertpool Ltd – June 24 to June 28

Railway Approach, Worthing: Closure for safety whilst building is demolished. Road Closure. Mclaughlin And Harvey – June 3 to December 18

Wiston Avenue, Worthing: Carriageway Patching. Road Closure. West Sussex Highways – July 2 to July 2