Road in Birdham blocked due to collision

A road in Birdham is partially blocked due a collision, according to police.

One vehicle was involved in the incident which took place on the A286 main road in Birdham, between Bell Lane and Church Lane, according to travel reports.

Chichester Police tweeted: “We are attending a Road Traffic Collision in the A286 Birdham.

“Road is currently blocked. Please seek alternative route at this time.”

More to follow.

SEE MORE: ‘It’s a complete farce’ – new camera at Southbourne level crossing sparks land dispute

Travel news

Chichester’s newest independent coffee shop opens in ‘iconic building’

Chichester community spaces given a £19,000 funding boost