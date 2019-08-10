Rail lines cleared between Ford and Barnham

Two fallen trees blocking the railway line between Ford and Barnham have been cleared.

Train crews displaced by the disruption may lead to further cancellations and disruption for some time, Southern Rail has warned.

Replacement bus and taxi availablilty between Ford and Barnham has been ‘very restricted’, with passengers encouraged to use alternative local buses.

Speed restrictions are also in place throughout the whole Southern network due to the high winds today.

The trees were obstructing the line new Yaption level crossing, affecting all routes via Barnham, with services unable to run as scheduled between Chichester and Worthing are affected as a result.

Network Rail engineers were called in to remove the trees ‘as soon as possible’.

Tickets are being accepted on alternative routes between Brighton, Hastings and London and on Stagecoach Route 700 between Brighton and Portsmouth.

Engineering work today is also underway between Billingshurst/Horsham and Three Bridges, and between Horsham and Dorking.

