Police officers were at the scene of an accident in Tangmere this morning (Wednesday).

Chichester Police asked motorists driving through Tangmere Road to be cautious after the single vehicle collision.

Its post on social media read: "Officers are currently dealing with a one-vehicle collision in Tangmere, near to the museum.

"Please be cautious if you will be travelling through here #chiprevention #drivetoarrive."

Accident