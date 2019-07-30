Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car in Chichester

A pedestrian was involved in a collision with a car in Chichester this morning (Tuesday).

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) confirmed that paramedics attended the scene after the collision at around 8.30am.

Accident

A spokesman said: "Ambulance crews attended the scene and the pedestrian was assessed and treated before being taken to St Richard’s Hospital."

The spokesman was unable to confirm the pedestrian's gender or injuries.

In a post on Twitter just after 9am, Stagecoach South advised that its 52 and 53 services would not be able to serve Southgate.

It added: "Services 52+53 [to] Wittering cannot serve Southgate due to a pedestrian [being in a collision with] a car.

"Please use the bus station at Basin Road for pick up and drop off until further notice . Sorry for any inconvenience caused."

Providing an update at 9.40am, it wrote: "Road reopen at Southgate. Resume to normal route. Thank you for your patience."

Sussex Police has been approached for more information about the incident.