No trains between Chichester and Barnham today

Multiple signalling issues between Chichester and Barnham are set to cause another day of disruption on the trains.

During major track renewal work between Barnham and Havant, Network Rail engineers identified multiple signalling issues shortly before 4am on Monday (October 28). After an investigation, the fault was traced back to a damaged cable between Barnham and Chichester.

Engineers worked all day on Monday into the early hours of Tuesday morning (October 29) to repair the cable, however, despite their best efforts to fix the fault, the signalling equipment is still not working correctly.

Network Rail will continue to focus on resolving the fault, and Southern said it will update with new information once it becomes available.

Train services running through these stations will be cancelled.

Disruption is expected to continue until the end of the day.

Southern said: “Southern are sorry to advise that they’re unable to provide you with a train service to and from Chichester today, Tuesday 29 October. A frequent replacement bus service will operate every 15 minutes between Barnham and Chichester, the same as yesterday.

“Your tickets will remain valid at no additional cost with South Western Railway between London Waterloo and Portsmouth, and with London Underground between London Bridge/Victoria and London Waterloo.

“Barnham to Havant improvement work is unaffected by this problem, and buses between Chichester and Havant will continue to operate as usual.

“Journey planners are complete with today’s amendments, however, you’re recommended to check before you travel for any late notice changes.”

If you are travelling from Chichester to Barnham, travel on a rail replacement bus from Chichester and join a train at Barnham if you are travelling towards Worthing.

If you are travelling from Barnham to Chichester, travel on a rail replacement bus service from Barnham. If you are travelling further, change again for a planned rail replacement bus towards Havant.