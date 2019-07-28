Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in A23 collision which closed road for eight hours

Motorists travelling north on the A23 between Warninglid and Handcross were asked to avoid the area for eight hours due to a serious collision on Sunday

At 5.26am on Sunday (28 July) a man riding a motorcycle sustained serious injuries after colliding with the central barrier at Handcross Hill, police said.



He has been taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.



The A23 northbound was closed while the incident was dealt with and investigated, and reopened just before 1.30pm.



Diversions were in place and drivers were asked to exercise patience.



Anyone who saw what happened or who may have relevant dash cam footage is asked to contact Sussex Police online, email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Carisbrook.

The road closure has caused long delays

Sgt Richard Hobbs, acting sergeant on the Roads Policing Unit at Sussex Police, said the collision was serious before confirming the road had been reopened.

The A23 has been closed