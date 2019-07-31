Heavy traffic in Chichester after accident on Fishbourne roundabout

Police were called to an accident on the Fishbourne roundabout in Chichester this afternoon (Wednesday).

Police confirmed that officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision shortly before 1.30pm.

At 2pm, Sussex Police Roads Policing Unit officer Tom Van Der Wee wrote: "We’re likely to be on scene for at least another half hour awaiting recovery of a vehicle. Lane one is closed on the westbound carriageway towards Portsmouth. Traffic is heavy as a result."

PC Van Der Wee confirmed there were no injuries and police stood down once the road was clear at 3pm. An investigation is ongoing.

Heavy traffic is reportedly still building back to the Stockbridge Roundabout, where delays are increasing westbound between A27 Chichester By Pass and A27. Traffic is moving at five mph, reports say.

Police

