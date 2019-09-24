Heavy rain causing traffic chaos in and around Chichester

Heavy traffic has been reported in and around Chichester this morning (Tuesday), due to the adverse weather conditions.

A yellow severe weather warning for rain was issued by the Met Office and, as expected, motorists have faced significant disruption this morning.

Traffic report

Heavy delays have been reported on B2145 Whyke Road both ways between Park Lane and A27 Chichester By Pass (Whyke Roundabout).

Delays have also been reported on A27 Eastbound between A27 (Emsworth Services) and A259 Cathedral Way (Fishbourne Roundabout), with an average speed of just ten mph.

There are also delays on the B2178 at Spitalfield Lane and St Paul’s Road and on the A286 at Oaklands Way.

Motrists have also faced delays on the A27 towards Tangmere.

Earlier this morning, a road was blocked due to a fallen tree on B2132 Bilsham Road both ways from Bilsham Lane to Grevatt’s Lane West, affecting the 700 bus service.

