Goodwood Revival: heavy traffic in Chichester for big event

There is heavy traffic in Chichester due to the Goodwood Revival event.

According to traffic reports, there is queueing traffic due to vehicles heading to the Goodwood Revival event on Claypit Lane near Goodwood Motor Circuit.

The congestion is backing up to Stane Street, and Kennel Hill and New Road are also badly affected.

The A27 Chichester Bypass is also busy this morning (September 13).

There is queueing traffic eastbound from the Fishbourne roundabout to the Bognor Bridge roundabout.

Goodwood Revival is a three-day event which involves racing vintage cars.