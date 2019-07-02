‘Fake’ speed sign removed from road in Haslemere

The county council has removed a fake speed sign which was put up in a road in Haslemere.

The sign was reported to West Sussex County Council through the website Fix My Street on Wednesday (June 26).

An anonymous user said someone had installed ‘fake’ 20mph signs on signposts along Linchmere Road, between the junction with Hammer Lane to the junction with Heath Road.

The user wrote: “This has caused some motorists to slam on their brakes reacting to illegal road signs, with other motorists coming close to hitting them.”

The signs were wooden and appeared to be hand-painted, said the user.

A spokesman from West Sussex County Council said it had investigated and found one fake sign at the site, which it removed.

The spokesman said: “It is an offence to put up unauthorised speed limit signs.”

