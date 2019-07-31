Emergency services called to collision in Chichester

A two-car collision in Chichester was attended by police officers, firefighters and paramedics this morning (Wednesday).

According to Sussex Police Roads Policing Unit (RPU) officer Tom Van Der Wee, Apuldram Lane south was 'completely blocked' after the collision at 6.30am.

He said: "Officers from Sussex Police RPU attended along with West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).

"The road was completely blocked [and] one driver was taken to St Richard's Hospital for checking over.

"A police investigation is ongoing."

Have you read?: Pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car in Chichester

Photo: @PCTomVanDerWee