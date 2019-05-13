Driver arrested following collision in Chichester

A driver has been arrested following a collision in Chichester this morning, police confirmed.
The collision took place on the B2166 Lagness Road in Chichester, according to a tweet by Sussex Roads Police.
No one was injured in the incident, police confirmed.
The road has now been cleared.
A driver has been arrested, police said.
The tweet read: “The collision on the B2166 Lagness Road, Chichester is now cleared.
“Driver arrested for providing a positive sample of breath.
“No injuries sustained by the occupants thankfully.”
