Driver arrested following collision in Chichester

A driver has been arrested following a collision in Chichester this morning, police confirmed.

The collision took place on the B2166 Lagness Road in Chichester, according to a tweet by Sussex Roads Police.

No one was injured in the incident, police confirmed.

The road has now been cleared.

A driver has been arrested, police said.

The scene of the incident. Photo: Sussex Roads Police/Twitter

The tweet read: “The collision on the B2166 Lagness Road, Chichester is now cleared.

“Driver arrested for providing a positive sample of breath.

“No injuries sustained by the occupants thankfully.”

