Closure of Oving traffic lights to be formalised

A formal consultation has opened into the closure of the Oving lights crossroads over the A27 as the county council looks to create a traffic regulation order.

The TRO, advertised in today’s Observer, will legally prevent all traffic, apart from buses travelling northbound, from exiting the B2144 Oving Road east at the A27 junction.

Pedestrian crossings will be part of the final junction design but traffic will not be able to cross the dual carriageway, a change has been strongly opposed by Oving residents.

The junction overhaul has long been planned as part of proposals agreed for the new homes being built at the Shopwhyke Lakes site.

Chichester District Council attempted to change the plans to keep the lights, but was overruled by the government.

Read more: Two new A27 footbridges to be built as Oving Crossroads close

Sjoerd Schyleman, who has led the Leave Oving Lights Alone campaign, said that after six years of fighting to save the lights, he was ‘bitterly disappointed’.

He said: “I do honestly believe that those doing this, and the others who will have to put up with it, are going to bitterly reget the lights being closed.

“Congestion is extremely bad around Chichester and it’s only getting worse with all the extra houses that are being built.

“It’s going to be a grave loss but I am hopeful that somebody will eventually change their minds and see the wisdom of returning it.”

Comments on the TRO can be made until November 14 on the county council website at https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel

Copies are also available at Chichester Library or at County Hall in Chichester.