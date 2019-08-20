Car collision in Chichester district closes road for several hours

A car collision in the Chichester district has closed a road for several hours.

Yesterday evening, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: "Crews & other emergency services are dealing with a single vehicle road traffic collision on the #B2133 at #WisboroughGreen.

"This is the seventh RTC we have been called out to in 24 hours in #WestSussex.

"Please be careful on the roads."

At 7.50pm, the fire service added that the road remained closed, 'pending a police investigation'.

The road in Wisborough Green was closed for several hours

According to traffic reports, the road is now open.

Sussex Police has been approached for more information.