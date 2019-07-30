Car collides with pedestrian in Chichester

A pedestrian has been involved in a collision with a car in Chichester this morning (Tuesday), according to Stagecoach.

In a post on Twitter just after 9am, Stagecoach South advised that its 52 and 53 services would not be able to serve Southgate.

Accident

It added: "Services 52+53 [to] Wittering cannot serve Southgate due to a pedestrian [being in a collision with] a car.

"Please use the bus station at Basin Road for pick up and drop off until further notice . Sorry for any inconvenience caused."

Providing an update at 9.40am, it wrote: "Road reopen at Southgate. Resume to normal route. Thank you for your patience."

Sussex Police has been approached for more information about the incident.