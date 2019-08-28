Bognor junction improvement scheme – everything you need to know as roadworks planned

A junction in Bognor where ‘significant numbers’ of collisions have taken place is set to undergo improvement works.

Work to redesign the junction at the A259 Rowan Way and the Bognor Regis Retail Park access road will begin on Monday, September 30, and last seven weeks.

West Sussex County Council said the work was necessary because the junction was ‘significantly congested’ at peak times, particularly at weekends, and because ‘significant numbers’ of collisions involving turning movements to or from the retail park had been reported.

The works will involve altering the layout of the junction, with new traffic islands constructed along the centre of Rowan Way to prevent motorists turning right to or from the retail park.

The junction will also be widened to accommodate other turning vehicles, such as HGVS.

The westbound left turn lane into the retail park will be removed, to prevent these vehicles from obstructing the view of westbound through traffic from road users waiting to exit the retail park.

Pedestrians and cyclists will also benefit from the works, which will see the southern footway in Rowan way widened and an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing point installed in Rowan Way to the east of the junction.

An off-carriageway route will be created for cyclists between the A259 Shripney Road and the existing route to the west of the Retail Park.

The county council said that no roads will completely closed during the works, which will last until November 15.

However, from October 21, Rowan Way will be closed westbound between the A29 roundabout and the retail park for two weeks.

A diversion route will be in place during this time.

While access to the retail park will be maintained at all times, the county council warned that delays may occur due to temporary traffic signals being used at the scene.

