Arundel Bypass: six new upgrade options revealed

Six new options for upgrading the Arundel bypass, one of the worst traffic bottlenecks in South East England, have been unveiled by Highways England today.

The plans will help improve journeys for tens of thousands of drivers using the A27 around Arundel - the only section of single carriageway between Worthing and the New Forest, according to Highways England.

Each aims to protect Arundel’s historic town centre and draw long distance traffic away from other, less suitable roads through the South Downs National Park.

Each of the six routes include creating a new dual carriageway to join up the two existing sections of dual-carriageway either side of Arundel.

Highways England said this would help to reduce journey times, improve reliability and make the road safer.

The scheme is expected to cost between £100 million to £250 million.

A public consultation on the proposals starts today and runs for eight weeks until 24 October.

The six new options

All six options feature a new bridge spanning the River Arun and a bridge over the Arun Valley Railway, as well as a new junction at Crossbush.

Cyan (Option 1 v5):

Improvements mostly along the route of the existing A27, with around 4.5km (2.8 miles) of new dual carriageway between Crossbush and the west of Arundel.

Beige (Option 1 v9):

Improvements mostly along the route of the existing A27, with around 4.5km (2.8 miles) of new dual carriageway between Crossbush and the west of Arundel.

Crimson (Option 3 v1):

Around 6km (3.7 miles) of new dual carriageway located to the south of the existing A27, between Crossbush junction and a new junction at Havenwood Park, with around 4km (2.4 miles) of the existing A27 being detrunked.

Magenta (Option 4/5A v1):

Around 7.2km (4.4 miles) of new dual carriageway located to the south of the existing A27, from Crossbush junction to just west of Yapton Lane. Features a new bridge over Binsted Rife, with around 6.1km (3.7 miles) of the existing A27 being detrunked.

Amber (Option 4/5A v2):

Around 6.9km (4.2 miles) of new dual carriageway to the south of the existing A27, starting at the Crossbush junction and ending just west of Yapton Lane. Features a new bridge over Binsted Rife, with around 6.2km (3.8 miles) of the existing A27 being detrunked.

Grey (Option 5B v2):

Around 8km (4.9 miles) of new dual carriageway to the south of the existing A27, from Crossbush to Fontwell roundabout. Features a new bridge over Binsted Rife, with around 6.6km (4.1 miles) of the existing A27 being detrunked.

'These plans will improve journeys'

Jason Hones, Highways England A27 Arundel Bypass programme leader, said: “These plans will tackle one of the biggest traffic bottlenecks in the south east, and will improve journeys for thousands of drivers of the A27, not only in and around Arundel but along the whole south coast.

"I encourage anyone with an interest in the A27 and Arundel to get involved in this consultation – whether they’re commuters, residents or visitors the area for leisure; their input will be vital in finding the right balance going forward.

“Arundel has a unique cultural heritage and is surrounded by precious special environments, which are rightly protected.

"We have assessed all the viable options in greater detail than before so that people can see and understand all the factors and help us decide which one strikes the right balance.

“We very much would like to hear people’s ideas and feedback on the proposals in this consultation; all the information is available online and my team and I will be out at public events over the coming weeks ready to answer people’s questions.”

SEE MORE: Arundel Bypass: new public consultation dates revealed