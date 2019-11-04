Accident partially blocks road outside Chichester

A three-vehicle accident has partially closed a road in Runcton, just outside Chichester, this evening (Monday), according to traffic reports.

B2166 Lower Bognor Road is reportedly partly blocked after the accident between Marsh Lane and Pagham Road at Lagness.

Accident

Slow traffic has been reported southbound towards Bognor Regis.

