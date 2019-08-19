A27 partially blocked due to van collision Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... The A27 is partially blocked this morning due to a van collision. According to traffic reports, the accident happened on the eastbound carriageway between the A259, Havant Road, at the Emsworth Junction and the Fishbourne roundabout. Traffic news Traffic is building as a result. Arundel Bypass: new public consultation dates revealed