A27 partially blocked due to stalled coach

The A27 near Tangmere is partially blocked due to a stalled coach, according to travel reports.

A coach has stalled on the A27 Westbound from A29 Fontwell Avenue (Fontwell Services Roundabout) to the A285.

Travel news

Police are reportedly on route to the scene.

The incident is causing queuing traffic.

More to follow.

SEE MORE: University of Chichester makes top third in league tables

Report will follow Goodwood drone crash, investigators say

BBC Question Time: Chichester women's humorous response to panellist's Brexit speech