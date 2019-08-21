A27 partially blocked due to car and bike collision in Fontwell Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... The A27 is partially blocked due to a car and bike collision in Fontwell. The accident happened earlier this morning (August 21) on the Fontwell Services roundabout, at the junction with the A29, Fontwell Avenue. The A27 is partially blocked due to a collision in Fontwell It is affecting traffic in all directions. Rolled over car in Bognor causes heavy traffic