A259 police collision: Man pleads guilty to seriously injuring two officers and arrested man

A man who caused serious injuries to two serving officers and an arrested man in Littlehampton has pleaded guilty at court, according to Sussex Police.

Police said Jack Robson, 20, unemployed of Holly Drive, Wick, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday morning (October 23), where he pleaded guilty to three counts of causing serious injury by driving dangerously, burglary, driving with no insurance, driving not in accordance with his provisional licence and driving with uncorrected vision.

The scene of the incident on the A259 in Littlehampton

A spokesman said: "Two police officers were conducting a drugs roadside check on the A259 at Littlehampton around 1.05am on September 23 when they were struck by a stolen car.

"Both response officers and an arrested man suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital."

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Wolstenholme, from the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said the officers involved in this incident have displayed 'considerable courage' and 'continue to do so throughout their recovery'.

He added: "They are grateful for the support and well-wishes they have received from their colleagues and especially the public.

“We all feel the impact when our colleagues are harmed as they work to keep the public safe. They do this selflessly 365 days-a-year and the public’s support means much to them.

“Robson’s guilty plea will spare the officers and their colleagues', as well as the member of the public who was also struck, from having to relive their ordeal in court. Robson committed serious offences which have, no doubt, had a significant impact on those involved and for which I am pleased he has accepted that he will have to face the consequences.”

Robson will be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on December 12, police confirmed.

Read more about the incident here: A259 police collision: Sussex Police gives update on seriously injured officers



Attempted murder arrest after two police officers and man ‘hit by car’ in Littlehampton



A259 attempted murder arrest: pictures show police investigation