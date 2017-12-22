Town council pays tribute to councillor Maconachie

‘A great public servant’, that is how the Bognor Regis Town Council has described councillor Dougal Maconachie who died yesterday.

In a statement, it paid tribute to his tireless work for the people he represented in Marine Ward and in the wider Arun District.

“Dougal was a man of strong principles and beliefs who brought determination to matters with which he was involved,” it added.

Mr Maconachie’s fellow town councillors paid tribute to their colleague, and friend, remembering him fondly as passionate about council matters, but one who never bore a grudge if a vote went against him.

It added that he ‘represented at the heart of it all’ and evidenced this by stating how he’d barely missed a council meeting while undergoing treatment for a long-term illness.

“Dougal lost his beloved wife, Jacqui, only four months ago and yet his commitment to the town never wavered as was evident by his attendance at a Policy and Resources Committee Meeting just over a fortnight ago,” the statement added.

Town clerk Glenna Frost said: “Dougal will be missed by so many, and on behalf of Bognor Regis Town Council, I offer my sincere condolences to his family and friends.”

Mr Maconachie first served as a Bognor Regis Town Councillor between 1995 and 1999, as a Conservative representative for Marine Ward. Following a sabbatical, he returned to local government and became an Arun District Councillor, serving as chairman from 2014-2015.

In May 2015, he returned to serve as a town councillor a role he held until the present time.