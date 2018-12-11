Town council encourages residents to ‘selfie yourself with Bognor Angel’

An initiative to help young people learn new skills has been unveiled in Bognor.

As a joint initiative between West Sussex County Council, Bognor Regis Town Council and You Can Spray, people have been encouraged to take a picture with the ‘Bognor Angel’.

In a Facebook post, Bognor Regis Town Council, Events wrote: ‘Get down to town and #selfie yourself with the #bognorangel’.

Sheila Hodgson, projects officer at Bognor Regis Town Council said the project was brought in to help young people to ‘learn more skills’.

She added: “The project was a joint initiative between West Sussex County Council, Bognor Regis Town Council and You Can Spray to involve young people to learn more skills.”