Toilet on Bognor seafront closed due to ‘high winds’

Weather damage is the reason the temporary women’s toilet on Bognor Regis seafront is closed, the district council has said.

A sign was spotted on the door of the facility on Saturday – just over a week after it was installed – stating it is closed ‘due to maintenance work’ and that the nearest toilet is at the Regis Centre.

The toilets were put in place on the promenade on August 3 after Arun District Council announced in late July that the installation of the permanent public conveniences was postponed ‘due to a manufacturing delay encountered by the contracted supplier’ and that temporary facilities would be brought in ‘fully funded by the new WC building supplier’.

In a statement to the Observer, a spokesperson for Arun District Council said of the closed facility: “Due to the high winds on the foreshore during Friday, August 10, the hinges on the door of the female temporary toilet block were damaged beyond immediate repair and the door will not open.

“Arun District Council has informed the providers of the toilet block who will be attending to make repairs.”

The revised installation date of the new permanent facilities has yet to be announced.