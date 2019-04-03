Tip management company reveals likely cause of large Chichester fire

The site's management has said the likely cause of the Chichester tip fire could be batteries found in mobile phones, toys, cameras, eCigarettes, and laptops.

Chichester tip fire 'under control' as firefighting efforts continue

Viridor, which manages the site said lithium ion batteries are the main cause of the waste site fires but said the cause 'has not yet been identified'.

A spokesman gave thanks to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service on behalf of Viridor and West Sussex County Council and confirmed that there have been no injuries and there is no risk to public health.

They said: "A fire at Westhampnett Transfer Station, operated by Viridor for West Sussex County Council, was discovered at around 9pm last night (Tuesday, April 2). This has now been brought under control by West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

"There have been no injuries, there is no risk to public health and the Environment Agency has been notified. Two fire service units remain on site and tankering procedures are in place to remove the water used by the fire service from the site.

"The cause of the fire has not been identified.

"Viridor suspects that a likely cause is lithium ion batteries. These batteries are the main cause of waste site fires. They are commonly found in a variety of products, including mobile phones, toys, cameras, eCigarettes and laptop computers.

"Viridor and the County Council thank the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Services for its ongoing assistance and ask the public to dispose of batteries responsibly at a household waste recycling centre and, as summer approaches, to ensure barbecue ashes have been to left to cool for at least 48 hours or thoroughly wet these ashes before placing out for collection."

