Tickets for Bognor Regis ice rink go on sale

The ice rink in Bognor Regis last year

The ice rink will be back next to the Alexandra Theatre at Place St Maur des Fosses from Thursday, November 21, to Sunday, January 5.

It will be the third year the town has hosted a real ice rink and organisers said this year will include new and traditional treats for everyone to enjoy.

James Cole, Ice Skating on the Prom operator, said: “We had a brilliant time last year, with thousands of people enjoying a skate on an ice rink which was even bigger and better than the year before.

“This year we are excited to be back again, to see if we can top the huge success that having the bigger rink brought with it with a few more surprises in store.”

Children visiting the rink can use the penguin skate aids and they will have the opportunity to chat with Santa at special meet and greet sessions.

There will also be a range of food and drink at the venue.

Cllr Dr James Walsh, leader of Arun District Council and cabinet member for economy, said: “We are delighted to be working closely again with the operators to bring the ice skating rink back to Bognor Regis.

“Last year it was a great success and enjoyed by residents of the district and visitors too.

“The town really benefits from the increased foot-fall during the winter months and we hope to see lots of people coming to enjoy it again this year.”

Skating is available in one-hour time slots, with the rink open from 10am until 9pm every day of the week (closing only on Christmas Day).

Tickets are £8.50 for adults, £7.50 for children, seniors, and students (with a student card) and £27 for a family of four.

Tickets are on sale at {https://ticketcrowd.co.uk/|ticketcrowd.co.uk/}

SEE MORE: {https://www.bognor.co.uk/news/horseriders-takes-beach-climping-896082|Horseriders takes to the beach in Climping}

{https://www.bognor.co.uk/news/cars-damaged-and-families-stuck-indoors-after-flooding-selsey-894356|Cars damaged and families stuck indoors after flooding in Selsey}