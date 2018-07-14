Three words are all you need to find specific spots at Festival of Speed

what3words will be making visitors’ lives easier at Goodwood Festival of Speed by helping them navigate the 11,500 acre site more easily than ever before.

The Festival of Speed has teamed with what3words to use three word addresses to pinpoint and direct visitors to its 10 most important locations. For example, ///nudge.grab.earliest marks the entrance to a car park, while guests can find the hillclimb start line at ///clusters.lawfully.darts

Goodwood has teamed with what3words to give visitors an easy way to navigate the site and find friends and family.

Each attraction is displaying a three word address sign so that guests know exactly where to meet friends and family. Attendees can download the free what3words app or visit the map site to easily find their way around and find your friends or family, once they arrive.

Miriam Frank, Head of PR at what3words, said: "We're a very accurate and simple way to talk about locations. We've taken the world and we've split it up into 57 trillion three meter by three metre squares and given each square a three word address.

"Our founder, Chris Sheldrick, used to work in the events industry and he found musicians, guests, equipment constantly got lost. So he tried to give out coordinates but they're not very human friendly and people would keep entering them incorrectly. He thought there must be a better way to do this. He sat down with a mathmatician friend, a Cambridge mathmatician friend as you do, and came up with an algorithm to create what3words.

"Our mission is to become the global addressing standard. We have big companies behind us already such as Mercedes who just released the A-class which means you can get into the new Mercedes and say 'hey Mercedes, navigate me to word-word-word'. We're working with Dominos on a global basis to have pizzas delivered hotter and faster."

If you’re attending, visit the Festival of Speed Future Lab at ///sides.decoded.heightens and find the what3words exhibit inside. You’ll be able to check out new product demos, interactive displays and learn more about their automotive projects. You can even print your own personalised three word address souvenir to take home with you.