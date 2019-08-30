Three people cut off by the tide rescued in West Wittering

Three people who found themselves stranded on a sand bar and cut off by the tide on West Wittering beach have been rescued.

The Selsey Coastguard team was called to assist at the scene at 6.44pm yesterday evening.

Hayling Coastguard also responded and rescued the three casualties from the sand bar, bringing them safely ashore.

The Selsey team then provided the cold casualties with blankets.

A spokesman said: "With no further medical assistance needed, we took the casualties back to their family."

Anyone in an emergency out at sea should call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.

SEE MORE: A27 lane closed east of Chichester bypass

Plane heading to Gatwick Airport forced to dodge drone

Bupa Dental Care in Bognor closed after fire