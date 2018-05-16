Three homes approved for former Pagham hotel site

Three properties are set to be built on the land surrounding a former Pagham hotel.

Planning permission has been granted for a four-bedroom house and two three-bedroom bungalows to join the Co-Op at the former Kings Beach hotel site, at 5 The Parade.

The application (P/4/18/PL), submitted in February, detailed shared use of existing vehicular accesses to the convenience store and associated parking, landscaping, bin and cycle storage.

